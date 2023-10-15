JACKSON, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash in Vinton County Sunday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

The crash happened on State Route 93 just north of Hamden at approximately 10:58 a.m., OSHP said.

Kamryn Belcher, 26, of Wellston, was driving a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse south on SR-93 when the car failed to negotiate a curve, crossing the center line and hitting a 2016 Dodge Journey driven by a 24-year-old McArthur man, police said. After hitting the SUV, the Eclipse hit a guardrail.

Belcher was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say what, if any, injuries the Dodge driver sustained.

Police did not say what led to the crash and that it remains under investigation.