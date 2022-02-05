COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred Saturday Morning in Clinton Township.

Police say that at approximately 10:37 a.m. Saturday morning, a gray 2016 Ford fusion lost control while traveling north on Cleveland Ave. near Cooke Rd.

The car travelled across the intersection and into a parking lot and continued north. Once in the lot, the car jumped a snow pile from plowing and struck the side of a 3700 block Cleveland Ave. tire shop, according to police.

The driver was transported to Riverside Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 11:23 a.m., per police.

No one in the tire shop was injured at the scene and the car’s lone occupant was the driver.

This investigation is ongoing.