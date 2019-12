Fayette County, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 southbound at State Route 435, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at about 3:42 a.m. Saturday and has closed I-71 SB at Route 435.

Drivers must exit at Route 435, officials said.

It’s unknown how long the roadway will remain closed.