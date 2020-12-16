One dead after shooting near Leonard Avenue

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating an early morning fatal shooting at an apartment building on the near east side.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Sawyer Blvd. just after midnight for reports of a shooting. On scene, they located a male victim in the parking lot that had been shot. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect at this time.

