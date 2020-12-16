One dead after shooting near Leonard Avenue

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating an early morning fatal shooting at an apartment building on the near east side.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Sawyer Blvd. just after midnight for reports of a shooting. On scene, they located a male victim in the parking lot that had been shot. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

HAPPENING NOW:



On 12/16/20 at 12:07 am, officers were dispatched to 525 Sawyer Blvd. (Skyview Towers) on a shooting. An individual has been pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives will be responding. — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 16, 2020

Investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect at this time.

Stay with NBC4 as we update this story throughout the morning.