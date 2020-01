COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after being found shot by Columbus Police Tuesday night.

According to police, they responded to the 1100 block of Smith Road for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead.

Investigators are currently on the scene.

This is the second shooting on the city’s southeast side Tuesday.

No further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.