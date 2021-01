COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday night on the northwest side of Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call for a shooting on the 4000 block of Aspen Pine Boulevard at approximately 7:52 p.m.

Officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:33 p.m.

Police are on the scene investigating and no further information is available at this time.