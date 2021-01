Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in northeast Columbus Monday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Leona Avenue at approximately 5:08 p.m. for a report of someone being shot.

When they arrived, officers found one shooting victim sitting in a car.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead at 5:27 p.m.

There is no suspect information available at this time.