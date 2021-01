A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead following a shooting in north Columbus Wednesday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1300 block of Stormy Lane at approximately 9:05 p.m.

According to police, one victim was located in a front yard suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:13 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.