COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead following a shooting in Hilltop Wednesday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers received a report of a shooting at 10:49 p.m. in the 100 block of North Oakley Avenue.

Officers said they found one person was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:58 p.m.

According to police, witnesses at the scene said it was a drive-by shooting.

No further information is available at this time.