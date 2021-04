COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in east Columbus Wednesday night.

According to police, officers were dispatched just after 9 p.m. for a shooting in the area of 1900 East Livingston Avenue.

At the scene, officers found one victim near the Family Dollar store.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there are no other known victims and no suspect information at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate.