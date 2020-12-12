One dead after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others, including the suspect, were injured after a shooting late Friday night in east Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 11:58 p.m. Friday in the area of the 2800 block of Barclay Square South.

When they arrived, officers found two victims who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

One of the shooting victims was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The condition of the second victim are unknown at this time.

A suspect was taken to a hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

Police are also searching for a person of interest as part of its investigation into the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.

This is the 155 homicide in Columbus for 2020.