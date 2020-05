COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting Monday evening in east Columbus.

Columbus Police responded to a residence on South Hampton Road near East Broad Street just before 11:30 p.m. where they found a male shot.

On May 4, 2020, at 11:21 pm, officers responded to 26 S Hampton Rd on a shooting. A male victim was located at the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital, but later pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives are on scene and investigating. — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) May 5, 2020

The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center where they later died.

Several witnesses have been interviewed, but Police have not made any arrests or released suspect information at this time.