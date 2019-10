COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on the east side of Columbus early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m. at 2579 Brookway Road, police said.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment but was pronounced dead just after 3 a.m., according to police.

Police said there are no suspects at this time.

The name of the victim and additional details about what led to the shooting have not been released.