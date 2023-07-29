WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday afternoon in Scioto County.

According to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. Route 52 at approximately 1:10 p.m.

Police said the man, Joseph L. Winn Jr., 24, of Portsmouth, was driving a 2003 Honda CBR900 east on U.S. 52. A 2008 Ford Focus driving west on U.S. 52 turned left onto a private driveway when it was hit by the motorcycle, police said.

Winn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The highway patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scioto County Coroner’s Office, Nile Township Fire Department, and EMT Ohio.