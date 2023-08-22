LAWRENCEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a school bus crash in Clark County Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Springfield Post of OSHP said the crash occurred at 8:16 a.m. on State Route 41 and Ballentine Pike. One person was pronounced dead as a result of the crash, according to OSHP.

The school bus was transporting students of the Northwestern Local Schools district, with Tuesday being the district’s first day back to school. The school district sent a notice that the bus involved in the crash was on an “elementary route”.

A statement from the school district said that parents whose children were on that bus will be notified shortly. The district has also set up a reunification center at the German Township Firehouse in Springfield on 3940 Lawrenceville Dr.

