One dead after pickup truck hits tractor in Perry County

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a truck he was driving struck a John Deere tractor head on in Perry County Saturday.

According to the Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mahlan M. Keim, 19, of Glenford, was driving the tractor east on State Route 204 at approximately 1:55 p.m. Saturday.

A 2001 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck driven by Ray P. White, 45, of Thornville, was traveling west on SR 204 when the truck crossed the road and hit the tractor head on, OSHP said.

The pickup truck then caught fire.

According to OSHP, White was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Keim was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers from the Lancaster Post of the Highway Patrol, along with Hopewell Township Fire and EMS, and the Perry County Coroner investigator responded to the scene.