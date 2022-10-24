BLOOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after a motorcycle was struck by an SUV Sunday evening.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday night, Lawson Miller, 19, and his GSX-R1000 Suzuki drove over the center lane and were struck by a 2019 Ford Ecosport SUV on Lithopolis Road near Pickerington Road. Miller’s motorcycle, which was heading east, caught fire as it went off the left side of the road and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Ford Ecosport, 23-year-old Trevor Knotts of Lancaster, was uninjured in the accident.

OSHP does not suspect Miller was impaired at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.