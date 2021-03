COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after Columbus Police said a motorcycle struck a stopped vehicle in north Columbus Monday night.

According to police, the motorcycle hit the vehicle in the 5500 block of Sinclair Road at approximately 8:30 p.m.

The person on the motorcycle was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead at 8:59 p.m.

Columbus Police are investigating the crash.