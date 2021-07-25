One dead after motorcycle crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving was found crashed in Jackson County Sunday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a caller reported finding the crashed motorcycle just south of milepost 19 on State Route 93 at approximately 7:06 p.m.

OSHP said the 2007 Harley-Davidson Softail, driven by Steven A. Bocook, 54, of Wellston, was traveling north on SR-93 when it traveled off the right side of the road, hit a tree, and overturned.

Bocook was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.