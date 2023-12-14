OBETZ, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a head-on collision south of Columbus on Thursday morning.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, deputies are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Obetz Road, east of Crosspointe Drive in Hamilton Township. The FCSO reports that at 8 a.m. a dark gray Chevrolet Malibu, traveling west on Obetz Rd., veered left of the center lane and struck a black 2019 Chevrolet Silverado heading in the opposite direction head on.

The driver of the Silverado was taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in stable condition. The driver of the Malibu was also taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but did not survive their injuries and pronounced dead at 8:41 a.m.

The identity of the deceased driver is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

The FCSO and the Accident Investigation Unit continue to investigate the crash and ask that anyone with information to call the AIU at 614-525-6113.