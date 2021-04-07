One dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Pleasant Township

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Pleasant Township, Marion County, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Marion Post, a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Devin M. Black, 23, of Marion, was traveling east on Somerlot Hoffman Road at approximately 4:08 p.m. A 2017 Dodge Journey, driven by Andrew Habbas, 35, of Marion, was traveling west on Somerlot Hoffman Road.

According to OSHP, the Dodge was turning left onto a residential driveway when the motorcycle hit the vehicle.

Black was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Habbas suffered minor injuries due to the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the accident.