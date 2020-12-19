One dead after crash on Refugee Road

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police report one person was killed early Saturday morning in one vehicle crash on Refugee Road near near Eastland Mall.

Emergency crews responded to a reported accident around 3 a.m. Saturday morning on Refugee Road west of South Hamilton Road.

On scene, officers found a flipped over vehicle that had also knocked down power lines onto the roadway. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced at the scene.

Police have not released the identify of the victim. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

They expect to have the westbound lanes of Refugee Road blocked near South Hamilton Road throughout the morning as they investigate the cause of the accident.