One dead after crash involving dump truck on top of car

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash on Jackson Pike in which a dump truck has landed on top of a car in southwest Columbus.

The crash occurred at 2467 Jackson Pike just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Jackson Pike at Route 104 is now closed..

The identity of the victim and additional information about the crash have not been released.

