COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after being found in an upside-down car in floodwaters in southeast Columbus Tuesday.

According to Columbus Police, the car was found in the 2200 block of South Hamilton Road at approximately 2:17 p.m. The vehicle somehow became trapped in the floodwaters.

Police are continuing to investigate.

There is no further information available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.