One dead after being hit by vehicle in Obetz

OBETZ, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Obetz Friday night.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian was hit at approximately 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Alum Creek Road and Williams Road.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center, where the victim was pronounced dead at approximately 8 p.m.

The vehicle remained at the scene of the accident, the sheriff’s office said.

No further information has been released at this time.

The accident is under investigation.