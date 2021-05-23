One dead, at least 8 believed injured after gunfire erupts at Bicentennial Park Amphitheater

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and multiple people injured in a chaotic scene at Bicentennial Park Amphitheater.

Police are still piecing together information but say seven people were transported and two people walked in to the hospital after the incident around Midnight Sunday morning. One of those people died, according to police.

Police don’t yet know if all of the injured suffered from gunshot wounds.

The incident happened at the amphitheater at Bicentennial Park on the Scioto Mile and was not an organized event, according to what police know at this hour.

No one is in custody at this point.

NBC4 will have updates on this breaking story as they become available.