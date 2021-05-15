315 south back open following fatal early morning crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead following a crash around 3 a.m. Saturday on SR-315 southbound at Lane Avenue.

Officials shut down 315 southbound for about four hours Saturday morning as they worked the scene.

OHGO traffic camera video shows the aftermath of the crash, with two cars on opposite ends of the southbound lanes surrounded by shattered glass and other debris. An investigator can be seen examining the wreckage amidst the police cruisers’ red and blue lights.

Officials continue to investigate.