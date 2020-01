Despite a rise at Bath & Body Works, L Brands reported weak holiday sales for 2019, as the company was once again dragged down by Victoria's Secret.

Columbus-based L Brands (NYSE: LB) reported net sales of $3.906 billion for the nine weeks ending Jan. 4, compared with $4.072 billion during the same stretch in the 2018 holiday season. Comparable sales at Victoria's Secret dropped 12%, while Bath & Body Works rose 9%, leading to an overall 3% increase in sales at stores open at least a year.