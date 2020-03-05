One critically injured in east Columbus shooting, 2 neighborhood schools on lockdown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition in east Columbus.
The shooting happened around 10:08 a.m. in the area of 400 South Napoleon Avenue. According to Columbus police, one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
Columbus Division of Police spokesperson Sgt. James Fuqua says SWAT officers have been called to nearby Waverly Street. Officers are speaking with a person of interest in relation to the shooting.
Columbus City Schools confirms Eastmoor Academy and Fairmoor Elementary are on a level 2 lockdown while police investigate.