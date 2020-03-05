Breaking News
Ohio Department of Health will allow spectators at some Arnold Sports Festival events, not most
Live Now
Gov. DeWine holds COVID-19 coronavirus preparedness summit

One critically injured in east Columbus shooting, 2 neighborhood schools on lockdown

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition in east Columbus.

The shooting happened around 10:08 a.m. in the area of 400 South Napoleon Avenue. According to Columbus police, one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Columbus Division of Police spokesperson Sgt. James Fuqua says SWAT officers have been called to nearby Waverly Street. Officers are speaking with a person of interest in relation to the shooting.

Columbus City Schools confirms Eastmoor Academy and Fairmoor Elementary are on a level 2 lockdown while police investigate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools