COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person has been injured and I-71 North and ramps from I-270 are closed due to a crash on Columbus’ northeast side Tuesday night.

According to OHGO, I-71 northbound at I-270 is closed due to the crash. In addition, ramps from I-270 West and East onto I-71 are closed as well.

Medics and police have been dispatched to the area. One person has been taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition, police said.

There is no further information available at this time.