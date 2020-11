COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead following a shooting on the east side of Columbus Friday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station on the 1900 block of East Livingston Avenue at approximately 5:40 p.m.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said, but later died.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a silver Ford.

Officers remain on the scene investigating.