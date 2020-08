COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition and a child is hospitalized following a crash Sunday afternoon in west Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to an accident in the 300 block of Greenlawn Avenue at approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. A child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.