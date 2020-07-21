One Columbus partners with JobsOhio to distribute PPE to local small businesses

In this March 24, 2020 file photo, stacks of medical supplies are housed at the Jacob Javits Center that will become a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One Columbus, the economic development organization for the 11-county Columbus region, distributed PPE Safety Toolkits on Tuesday to assist small businesses throughout the region.

The PPE Safety Toolkits were donated by JobsOhio and they will provide small businesses in Central Ohio PPE resources to stay protected and operate within the state’s safety guidelines during the phased reopening of Ohio.

Small and medium sized businesses make up the backbone of Ohio’s economy and with grit and determination, they and their employees have persevered through unprecedented economic and health challenges during this pandemic. JobsOhio is pleased, along with our network partners, to provide them with PPE toolkits, to aid them in their efforts to get back to work and operate safely. While we don’t know what the future holds, we are optimistic that Ohio businesses will succeed and continue to play an essential role in Ohio’s economic recovery. J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO.

This partnership between JobsOhio and One Columbus will provide donations of 2,700 PPE kits in the Columbus region. Each Toolkit includes 100 3-ply masks, 10 KN-95 masks and a 24 ounce bottle of hand sanitizer.

“We are proud of our local small businesses for their ongoing resilience, cooperation and collaboration in working to bring employees back to the workplace safely,” said Kenny McDonald, One Columbus president and CEO. “Partnering with JobsOhio to distribute these PPE Safety Toolkits allows us to support and show our appreciation to the many businesses and employees in the Region that are working hard to help rebuild our economy in a safe manner.”

In collaboration with JobsOhio Network Partners, JobsOhio is distributing 15,000 Safety Tool Kits (1.65 million masks and 15,000 units of hand sanitizer) across the state throughout this week. Each Toolkit, valued at $100 dollars, provides PPE that at times has been in short supply for small businesses during the pandemic.

Since March 15, JobsOhio and its regional and state of Ohio partners have committed to finding new ways to assist businesses during the pandemic. JobsOhio has committed up to $350 million to fund 10 new economic development programs in the past four months. JobsOhio established programs to assist with low interest loans, job retention, and innovation for small businesses statewide.

In addition to donating Safety Tool Kits for small businesses, JobsOhio and its partners have overseen liquor buyback and liquor rebate programs and provided more than 3,100 cases of hand sanitizer (1 million+ ounces) to local bars and restaurants. For additional information, visit “Ohio Safe. Ohio Working.”