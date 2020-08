COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One child is in critical condition after a shooting on I-270 southbound near Georgesville Rd. The child has been transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The freeway is shutdown at 70 westbound and I-270 southbound.

Columbus Police believe this is going to be an hours long shut down.

A second person was transported to the Ohio State University Hospital in stable condition. Officers are unclear if this is a shooting victim.