Girl, 12, dead following shooting in Newark

NEWARK (WCMH) — A 12-year-old girl is dead after being shot in Newark Friday night.

Police have identified the girl shot as Isabella Barnes.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, she was shot on Ridgelawn Avenue at approximately 9:10 p.m.

Newark Police confirmed the child’s death at approximately 11 p.m.

Police said were talking to a person of interest in the case, but offered no further information.

Officials said on Saturday that one person is now in custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.