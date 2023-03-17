NEW CONCORD, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was arrested after a shooting occurred on Muskingum University’s campus Friday night.

According to the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting was reported near the university around 7:30 p.m. A safety message on the Muskingum University’s website said the shooting happened on the North Turf an athletic field.

One person was injured and transported in an unknown condition, the sheriff’s office told the NBC affiliate in Zanesville. The victim is not affiliated with the university.

Muskingum’s baseball team was scheduled to play Olivet College Friday evening. According to a tweet from Olivet College Athletics, the team will not play its two remaining games against Muskingum “following an incident after tonight’s game.”

“All coaches and players are safe, and the team will be returning to Michigan tomorrow morning,” the tweet read.

Muskingum canceled all athletic events through Sunday, according to its website. Access to campus north of the Thomas Hall parking lot is blocked while police investigate.