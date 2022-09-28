COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force arrested one of two suspects in a human trafficking case after an investigation that began in January.

David Lee Au, 36, and 37-year-old Josclyn Sellers, both of Columbus, were indicted Aug. 25 by a Franklin County grand jury. Au, who was arrested Tuesday on one count of trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution and promoting prostitution.

Sellers was indicted on three felony counts of trafficking, compelling prostitution and promoting prostitution, though she has not been taken into custody and remains at large, according to a report by the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

David Lee Au (left) and Josclyn Sellers (right) were indicted on human trafficking charges

Anyone with information regarding this case or knowledge of victims of human trafficking is encouraged to contact the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 855-224-6336 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.