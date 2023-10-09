OBETZ, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in custody after a large police and SWAT presence formed outside of an Obetz home near a busy intersection.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County SWAT Deputies and Obetz police responded to a barricade incident on East Howard Road, near a Shell gas station off of the Interstate 270 and Alum Creek Road exit.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that the incident began at around 3:20 a.m. when a man began firing gunshots in the air outside of his home. After a four-and-a-half hour standoff, the incient ended peacefully, and the man was taken into custody.

East Howard Road between Alum Creek Road and Sandridge was closed for several hours during the incident and reopened shortly after the situation was contained. No one was injured.