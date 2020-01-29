Oncology practice strikes deal with OhioHealth, plans new $9.4M cancer clinic in Dublin

An independent physician practice with a long affiliation with OhioHealth is collaborating with the health system on a comprehensive outpatient cancer clinic in Dublin.

Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates plans to build the two-story, 32,000-square-foot medical office at 6700 Perimeter Dr., across from OhioHealth’s large administrative office at 6805 Perimeter, which neighbors OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital.

Planned for a 2021 opening, the clinic would bring several services from diagnosis through follow-up under one roof, such as chemotherapy infusion, research, imaging and lab work, physician offices for oncologists and surgeons and counseling for survivors.

OhioHealth is paying $5 million toward construction and equipment in the $9.4 million project, and plans to lease about half the building.

For more, go to Columbus Business First.