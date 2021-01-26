Once-fired Columbus Police officer back on the force

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus Police officer who was once fired after pleading guilty to dereliction of duty is back on the job with the department.

Officer Randall Mayhew was reinstated following after investigation within the police department conducted by Chief Thomas Quinlan could not find evidence to sustain the allegations against Mayhew.

Mayhew pleaded guilty to dereliction of duty in August 2018 related to accusations of on-the-job misconduct with prostitutes, at which point he was fired.

His firing was overturned by an arbitrator in November of 2019.

A criminal investigation into October 2017 allegations was started and sent to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, which declined to pursue charges.

An administrative investigation began at the conclusion of the criminal investigation, in March 2020.

The administrative investigation led to two charges, neglect or inattention to duty and associations.

The neglect charge is tied to a Sept. 15, 2015, incident in which Mayhew, “marked on a self-initiated run and stayed on that run for 45 minutes, while in the company of a known prostitute,” according to a statement released by Quinlan. “Instead of going to the location marked, he drove to a different location to retrieve a special duty check.”

The associations charge, tied to the same incident, accused Mayhew of being in the company of a known prostitute for no legitimate law enforcement purpose.

During a hearing conducted on Dec. 15, 2020, Mayhew’s representative stated Mayhew was offering the woman a ride, something officers often did to get information, the representative said. While dropping off the woman, Mayhew reported he was at one location, but was actually at another nearby location picking up the special duty check.

“I understand there are people who hoped for a different outcome to this case. I can’t sit here as Chief and say I’m content with it either. What I can tell you is this investigation was carried out within the rules of Division policy and the Collective Bargaining Agreement. As leaders of this Division, we apply the same due process standards, whether investigating an officer or a member of the public. We follow the evidence we have. We don’t bend the rules or cut corners to get an outcome we want. This incident is another example of the need for change. In all cases, we want to be able to hold officers accountable if critical misconduct occurs.” Columbus Division of Police Chief Thomas Quinlan

Quinlan ruled that Mayhew will have to give up 48 hours of leave. Mayhew will return to duty after making up any required training he missed since being on leave. He will be transferred to a different area of Columbus, away from the west side neighborhoods “where he engaged in previous misconduct,” Quinlan wrote.

“…I haven’t had the opportunity yet to get back in a cruiser and there are a thousand things I would go back and change, and I’m going to implement those when I’m back in a cruiser,” Mayhew said during the December hearing.