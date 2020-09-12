On what should have been OSU home game opener, businesses struggle with no football

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As questions surround The Ohio State University football season and whether or not there will be one this fall, businesses that rely on the Buckeye nation are struggling to hold on.

On what was supposed to be the first home game of the 2020 football season, the area around the Horseshoe and the OSU campus were pretty empty.

And businesses in the area that normally survive off of fall said it’s difficult to see the place that’s normally so alive on Saturdays so empty.

Ohio State was scheduled to play Rutgers for the team’s first home game of the season, and if you’ve ever seen Ohio State University on game day, you know calm around the Shoe is not normal.

At College Traditions, most of their business is done on game day weekends, but with no football, people aren’t buying the gear the store ordered ten months ago before the COVID-19 pandemic, and long before the Big Ten postponed the football season.

“Someone asked, ‘Well, is it dated; can you still sell it next year?’ And I say, ‘I can sell it, but I have to pay for it this year,’ you know, in 30 days, so that’s the challenge we’re having right now,” said College Traditions owner Kelly Dawes.

The quiet around the OSU campus extends to the bars that are normally packed with people cheering on the Buckeyes.