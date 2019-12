NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s the very first night of Hanukkah and one local city is getting in the spirit by dropping dreidels from the sky.

Hundreds of dreidels and candies attached to mini parachutes were thrown from a helicopter in New Albany Sunday afternoon.

The rabbi at the event said the goal for the dreidel drop is to bring all walks of life together and to enjoy the Hanukkah festivities, which represents love and acceptance.