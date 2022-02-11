COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Restaurant Association is sharing new data about the latest omicron surges impact on the still recovering restaurant business in the state.

One restaurant owner described what they’re experiencing as a wave — very similar to the surges we’ve seen on the health front. There are moments of recovery and drop off.

Tony Tanner sees the impact of the omicron wave from two views: as a restaurant owner but also a meat supplier.

“We can watch our sales go down, kind of recover, orders get placed and then canceled,” Tony Tanner, owner of TB&G Meats and co-owner of the Cleaver, said.

The Ohio Restaurant Association shared in its latest newsletter how the latest COVID wave hit business.

The big takeaways? Ninety percent of restaurants reported a decline in demand for indoor dining and 57 percent reported reduced hours of operation.

“Five tables full last night. Not that Thursdays have always been a big day for us, but we had to quit serving lunch just because there were so few people coming,” Tanner said.

High Bank Distillery is a local restaurant that is still open for lunch hours. Co-owner Jordan Helman says his team committed to keeping the hours.

‘It’s proved to pay off because as a lot of places have stayed closed for lunch, we’ve been able to build our lunch business as result of continuing to stay open at all times,” Helman said.

Helman said his restaurant also saw a drop off in customers during the omicron wave.

Both restaurant owners said that along with omicron, the industry is still facing a labor shortage as well.

“It’s definitely one of those constant battles we face, especially as we go to open a new location in the spring,” Helman said. “That’s definitely one of the biggest headwinds we will face is being able to staff that new business.”