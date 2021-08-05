Olentangy schools outlines COVID-19 policy for 2021-2022 school year

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — Olentangy Schools will follow COVID-19 protocols for the 2021- 2022 school year, which begins on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not required for staff and students. But those who are not vaccinated are advised to wear face masks while in school. Parents and individuals will have the option to have their children wear face masks while in school or participating in school activities, according to the school’s website.

Individuals will be physically distanced by three feet when possible. Desk and table sneeze guards will be available for students and staff upon request, including in the school cafeterias.

Increased hand washing will continue to be emphasized throughout the school day. Hand sanitizer will continue to be placed in classrooms and throughout the buildings. Students will be encouraged to sanitize their hands throughout the day.

Cleaning commitments

Routine cleaning protocols will continue throughout all school buildings and buses. Per federal requirement, face masks will be required to be worn by all students, staff and school bus drivers while on the bus. Hand sanitizer will be available on all school buses. Students will have an assigned seat and will be seated up to the bus capacity. Each bus will continue to be cleaned and disinfected daily.

The building HVAC systems will continue to be programmed to bring in more outside air throughout the day. Final air filtering for district school buildings is through a MERV 13 filter, which is rated for bacteria and virus carriers.

Water bottle filling stations will be open for use. Water fountains will continue to be closed.

In order to provide sufficient information for contact tracing, preschool, elementary and middle school students will sit at assigned lunch room tables. High school students will continue to scan QR codes to track lunch room seating. Table dividers will be available for students upon request. Students will be encouraged to wash their hands and/or use hand sanitizer before lunch periods.

Reporting COVID-19 symptoms

Staff members and students should continue to report symptoms and positive COVID-19 test results. Schools are required to report known cases to the DPHD for anyone physically in our buildings. As is the current DPHD policy, fully vaccinated individuals will not need to quarantine if exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual unless symptoms are present.

The DPHD is responsible for quarantining individuals who have come into close contact with a person who is positive for COVID-19. Wearing a mask helps keep children in school, since unvaccinated students who are not wearing a mask face a much greater risk of quarantine if they are exposed to a positive case of COVID-19.

Students who are not wearing a mask also risk sending other students home to quarantine even if their classmate is wearing a mask, the school district’s website said.