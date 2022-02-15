LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH)– Olentangy Schools has rescinded its mask mandate as of February 14.

Guidance on the district’s website has been updated to say: “Face masks are permitted but not required in all Olentangy Schools, Preschool through grade 12, effective Monday, February 14.”

At the start of 2022, masks in Olentangy preschools, elementary, and middle schools were required and were strongly encouraged in the high schools.

Masks are still required to be worn on school buses per federal mandate.