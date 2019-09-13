Olentangy schools approve vape detectors, first in central Ohio

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Every high school in the Olentangy Local Schools District will soon be equipped with vape detectors.

Earlier this week, the school board approved a measure allowing for the installation of the detectors in all bathrooms of the district’s four high schools.

By approving the measure, Olentangy Local Schools will be the first in central Ohio to the use the detectors.

“It’s not about being first, for us,” said Krista Davis, a district spokesperson. “It’s about doing what’s best for our students and doing what’s right.”

Many students already support the idea of installing the detectors.

“We need to start somewhere with stopping this vaping problem, so I think that’s a smart way to start,” said Carly Scott, a senior at Olentangy Berlin High School.

The detectors will be installed in the coming months. They are expected to cost the district a little more than $63,000.