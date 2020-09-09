Olentangy Orange teacher donates kidney to Olentangy Liberty teacher

OLENTANGY, Ohio (WCMH) — This summer, the Olentangy community witnessed an extraordinary act of compassion and generosity when Olentangy Orange Middle School teacher Christine Snively donated one of her kidneys to Olentangy Liberty High School teacher Scott Davis.

Davis lives with cystic fibrosis and has survived past transplant surgeries and health events. When receiving the news that medications left irreparable damage to his kidneys, Snively chose to give one of her kidneys to save his life.

Snively and Davis underwent successful surgeries in June and both have recovered.