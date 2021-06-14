Olentangy Liberty Middle School’s Hurshil Nittala advances to Scripps National Spelling Bee Quarterfinals

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 13-year-old from Delaware County will represent central Ohio in the Scripps National Spelling Bee quarterfinals.

Hurshil Nittala, an eighth-grader at Olentangy Liberty Middle School in Powell, is among 74 quarterfinalists who will be part of the competition at noon on Tuesday. ESPN3 will televise the six-hour event live.

Nittala advanced to the quarterfinals Saturday when he spelled “bloggerati,” a word for people who write successful and popular blogs.

Other words he spelled correctly in the preliminary rounds were “sinophile” and “proprietary.”

In March, he qualified for the National Spelling Bee by winning the state virtual regional bee. He was the winner out of 48 students, and his winning word was “sylph,” meaning a woman or girl who is thin, delicate or graceful. He also spelled “worrywart,” “discountenance,” and “posthumous.”

Nittala’s sponsor for the National Spelling Bee is the Ohio University College of Business in Athens. According to his bio on the bee’s site, he writes books in his leisure time, including “The Chronicles of Inventia: The AI Uprising” and as co-author of a book titled “A Matter of Time.” He also loves modeling structures using paper and is a football fan.

After the quarterfinals come the semifinals on June 27 and the finals on July 8.