Old photos may identify mystery object found in Olentangy River

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Delaware says a big metal mystery object was found during a recent cleanup of the Olentangy River. A local man now thinks he figured out where it came from.

The city shared a photo of the 880-pound object Friday, not sure exactly what it was.

Adam Worthington knew he had seen this object before. According to his Twitter account, he searched the term “Eckle’s Lake” and found an photo.

We searched the same term and found a number of photos showing the item.

The lake was located at 850 Pollock Rd. in Delaware, Ohio. It was drained years ago. You can read more about the family who owned it HERE at the Delaware County Historical Society.