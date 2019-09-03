Oktoberfest coming to Columbus this weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thousands of people are expected to attend the Annual Columbus Oktoberfest this weekend at the Ohio Expo Center.

This year there will be three stages with numerous musical acts and entertainment. There will be a children’s section for kids to enjoy at no extra cost. There are contests all weekend as well as food for purchase.

All food and beverages will be sold by tickets only. Tickets will be sold in strips of 10 for $10. Parking is also $10 but admission is free.

FREE Admission – Hours:

Friday: 5pm – Midnight

Saturday: 12 Noon – Midnight

Sunday: 12 Noon – 8 p.m.

For more details on all the events this weekend head to their website.